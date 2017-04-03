Springfield father accused of killing baby

SPRINGFIELD - The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says a Springfield man is facing a murder charge in the death of a two-month old child.

Detectives say Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of North 30th Street in Springfield for a report of an unresponsive two-month-old child. Upon arriving, deputies began CPR until paramedics arrived on scene, and the child was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Deputies say they took statements, and cleared the home due to the unknown cause of death.

Sangamon County Sheriff's Detectives also say they attended the child's autopsy on March 31. Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards says preliminary autopsy results revealed that the child, identified as Millieon Cutler, sustained multiple blunt force traumatic injuries which were "non-accidental in nature and consistent with a homicide." Following the execution of a search warrant on the home and interviews with the parents, Sheriff's Deputies took the child's father, identified as Eric Cutler, 22, into custody.

Authorities say Cutler is being held on preliminary charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child.