Illinois State Fair logo gets redesign

SPRINGFIELD - The traditional logo of the Illinois State Fair has received a sleek new redesign.

Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Raymond Poe and Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon unveiled the new design on Monday. In addition to the new design, the theme for the 2017 fair was revealed to be "Generations of Fun."

Among the entertainment provided at the Illinois State Fair will be two new Carnival Midway rides. The first, named "The Downdraft," will give fairgoers the adrenaline rush that comes with a 30-foot free fall, while the "Bullet Train" roller coaster will provide new thrills at the Fairgrounds Racetrack.

For more information about entertainment, vendors, and more at this year's Illinois State Fair, click here.