Coroner: Ayers drowned due to blunt force trauma

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards says a missing man found in Lake Springfield on Monday likely died from drowning.

Coroner Cinda Edwards tells WAND News the body found in Lake Springfield is believed to be 46-year-old Joseph Ayers.  Edwards also adds that preliminary autopsy results reveal that Ayers died from drowning, due to blunt force injuries to the head and neck.  Final autopsy results will be released after other lab tests and microscopic exams are completed.

WAND News was on scene as they recovered the body from the lake Monday afternoon.

Ayers was last seen at about 1:20 am Sunday, March 26. He and another person were riding their jet skis on Lake Springfield.  Police say the two separated out on the water, and that Ayers was reported missing by the other rider later that morning.  The investigation into Ayers' death is ongoing.

