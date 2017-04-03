Driver smashed through produce stand, one injured

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - A man shamed through the produce stand on Pershing Road in the French Quarter West on Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 3:00pm. Todd Martin, the stand owner, tells WAND News the man was headed westbound when he crossed traffic slamming through the shed. Miller says he then pinned the driver with his truck to make sure he didn't run.

Martin and his crew were setting up for the season and expected to open Thursday. Martin's cousin was in the shed at the time and Martin says the impact threw him from the shed. The cousin is expected to be OK and is currently in the hospital.

This is Martin's first year on Pershing road, previously they set up on Oakland Avenue.

Decatur Police are investigating and charges are pending for the driver.