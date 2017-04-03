Man charged with drugging, sexually assaulting another man

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY - The Champaign County State's Attorney's Office says a former Pro-Ambulance employee is facing multiple sexual assault charges stemming from an April 2, 2017 incident.

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office says an investigation into the incident revealed that a former Pro-Ambulance employee, identified as David Dunn, 43, was having a going-away party to celebrate his new job, during which the victim was drinking alcohol. Detectives say during the party, Dunn allegedly administered an IV to the victim to give him medication for nausea. The victim also reported to deputies that he was unable to move or speak after receiving the IV, and that Dunn allegedly committed sexual acts with the victim without the victim's consent.

Investigators with the Champaign County Sheriff's Office then spoke with Dunn. During an interview, investigators say Dunn allegedly admitted to putting a medication in the victim's drink without the victim's knowledge, allegedly admitted to administering medication to the victim through an IV, and allegedly admitted to performing sexual acts with the victim.

Dunn was arrested by deputies, and is currently facing two charges of criminal sexual assault. Dunn's next appearance in court is scheduled for April 18, 2017. This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.