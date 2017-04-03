Domestic disturbance call leads to meth arrest

ATWOOD - The Atwood Police Department says a domestic disturbance report led to an arrest on methamphetamine charges on March 30.

Atwood police say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Locust Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they reported seeing materials on the property that Atwood police say "were used to make methamphetamine." In response, the officers called in members of the Illinois State Police Methamphetamine Response team to collect the materials.

Atwood police also say a woman, identified as Sara Davis, 39, was arrested for allegedly possessing methamphetamine-manufacturing materials within 1,000 feet of a park. Davis was taken to Piatt County Jail, and is being held on $100,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.