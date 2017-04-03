Peoria's Coran Taylor gives verbal commitment to Illinois

PEORIA -- One of the most electrifying high school quarterbacks in the Midwest says he's headed to Champaign.

Peoria High's Coran Taylor made a verbal commitment to Illinois Monday, the first in the 2018 class for Lovie Smith and company.

"We called coach (Lovie) Smith, he said 'am I dreaming?'", Taylor said. "He didn't believe it at first. They are all fired up over there. That's how the morning went. We called them (Illinois coaching staff) and told them the good news."

Taylor threw for over 1500 yards, ran for over 1600, and scored a total of 39 touchdowns last season, cementing his place as the top dual threat quarterback in the state. Taylor also helped Peoria H.S. win its first ever state football championship.