Fresh off state title, Eisenhower's Bly takes on WAND's Newman

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE TO HEAR FROM TIMMY BLY, AND WATCH HIS THRILLING 9-BALL SHOWDOWN WITH WAND'S NOAH NEWMAN.

DECATUR -- Eisenhower senior Timmy Bly continues to cement his status as one of the top pool players in the state.

Bly recently captured the 8-ball and 9-ball state championships, adding to an impressive trophy case that also includes a national championship (2015 Junior APA National Black Tier).

Bly has been playing pool since he was four years old. He says he plans on pursuing a professional career, and hopes to capture another state title before graduation.