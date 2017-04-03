DPD: Shooting victim expected to recover from multiple gunshot wounds

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) -  A shooting victim who was shot multiple times on Monday night is expected to recover, according to Decatur Police Department officials. 

The shooting happened after 8 p.m near the intersection of 20th and Prairie streets in Decatur, that's near 22nd and State Route 36.

Police say a victim was found with several gunshot wounds to the legs.  Witnesses say they heard multiple gun shots and then saw police swarm the area.

There is no suspect information at this time, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 423-TIPS or the DPD Detective Bureau at 424-2734. 

