NOAA Weather Radio programming event today in Decatur

DECATUR - Macon County Emergency Management personnel will be at the Decatur Grand Avenue Walgreens on Tuesday, 3:30 pm until 6:30 pm programming NOAA Weather Radios. If you have a new or used radio bring it to the store to make sure it's programmed correctly.

Weather Ready Central Illinois is a campaign by WAND to help get you weather ready. A NOAA Weather radio is the most important tool to help keep you ahead of severe weather. WAND has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation, along with Walgreens and Schnucks stores in providing weather radios at a discounted price through early June.