Wednesday's rains could be heavy

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - A system in the four corners region is taking aim at central Illinois Tuesday night through early Thursday morning. Forecast models are showing rains could be heavy at times Wednesday.

The low pressure system looks to take a similar track as the previous system, but Wednesday system looks to be stronger. Showers arrive Tuesday night as moisture increases ahead of the low. The low will track into eastern Missouri Wednesday afternoon helping to produce showers and storms across central Illinois. There will be ample moisture for the showers and storms to work with producing some heavy rains.

Forecast models are showing rainfall amounts could range from 1.5" to 2" with locally heavier amounts of up to 3". The ground is fairly saturated thanks to recent rains so this much precipitation could cause creeks and rivers to rise quickly. We will have to monitor this closely!

The low will track east into Indiana by Thursday morning with some wrap around precipitation remaining across central and east central Illinois. Questions revolve around temperature profiles and how much moisture is left? Models are trying to mix in a few snowflakes Thursday morning for areas along and east of I-57. No accumulation is expected but don't be surprised if you see a few flakes.