Police: Skimming device found at Champaign gas station

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department is investigating several reports of credit/debit card skimming devices being found at gas stations in the area.

Champaign police tell WAND News that officers have received reports of a device being found at the Circle K gas station near the intersection of University Avenue and Wright Street. Police also say another Circle K gas station in Champaign reported finding a skimming device, but the location of that business was not immediately available.

Several central Illinois residents received hundreds of dollars in fraudulent charges following similar circumstances last year. Authorities say the scam involved similar skimming devices at ATMs, which illegally read and copy credit and debit card data. The data is then used to take money from the accounts of those victims.

Champaign police say alerts have been sent to gas stations throughout the city, and residents are encouraged to pay inside the businesses at this time. These reports continue to be under investigation.