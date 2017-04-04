Driver charged in Teutopolis school bus crash fails to appear in court

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) – The driver of the van charged following a crash with a Teutopolis bus didn’t show in court on Monday, according to court records.

Scarlett D. McKinze, 36, was scheduled to appear in the Moultrie County Court for a status hearing. McKinze is charged with three counts of aggravated driving under the influence and varies other traffic violations in the Feb. 10 crash.

Investigators say McKinze pulled out in front of the bus on State Route 32 near Sullivan. The bus lost control and flipped on its side. Five students and the driver of the bus were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injures.

McKinze was booked in jail on March 30, but posted bond and was released.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 9 at 1:30 p.m.