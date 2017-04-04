Illinois Supreme Court denies Gov. Rauner's appeal request

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Supreme Court has denied Governor Bruce Rauner's request to hear a direct appeal to a decision regarding stalled contract negotiations between the state and AFSCME.

On March 3, the Fourth District Appellate Court ordered a temporary stop to contract negotiations between AFSCME and Governor Rauner. Additionally, Governor Rauner would not be able to impose the contract most recently presented by his administration under the decision.

In response, Governor Rauner filed a direct appeal with the Illinois Supreme Court, which would cause the case to be removed from the appellate level. However, the Illinois Supreme Court denied Governor Rauner's request on April 4. This means the appeal will now be heard in the Fourth District Appellate Court

Governor Rauner and AFSCME have been at an impasse in contract negotiations for months. AFSCME officials say they hope to return to contract negotiations. Governor Rauner's Office issued the following statement regarding today's decision:



“We have gone as far as we can go in negotiations - and our last, best and final offer is all that our taxpayers can afford. It is therefore regrettable that AFSCME is continuously resisting every attempt for a quick resolution and wants to continue dragging this out in the courts. Every day of delay costs taxpayers over $2 million.”