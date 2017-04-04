Staley Museum celebrates one year

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It's a museum that celebrates Decatur's roots specifically, the founder of Staley's, now Tate & Lyle. A.E. Staley's lineage has been kept alive thanks to a museum that took years to come into existence. A true gem of Decatur tucked away in a mansion on the West End of Decatur.

Join the family and those who keep the museum running April 7-8 for a special celebration marking one year for the museum.

A souvenir will be given to the first 100 paid admissions.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. April 7 and will go until April 8, 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.