Donations needed for Pana fire victims

PANA, Ill. (WAND) – Community members and businesses are coming together to help the Pana family who lost two children in a house fire.

The Briar Rose is asking for people to donate clothing to the family. They are asking for people to drop off items Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items include, women’s jeans size 7/8, medium/large shirts, men’s 34x34 pants and extra-large shirts.

On Sunday morning, police and fire responded to a home in the 800 block of East Second Street in Pana for a fire. Two small children were inside. Attempts to enter the home to save the children were unsuccessful due to heavy smoke and fire.

The children, a two-year-old and three-month-old, died in the fire. The parents were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries sustained from the fire.

For more information on what to donate call 324-2442. A GoFundMe account was also created for the family.