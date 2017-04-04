7 new Springfield officers sworn in

(Provided Photo/Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Seven new officers were sworn in on Tuesday in Springfield.

The seven officers will now participate in a 20-week field training program with veteran officers. This is part of the department’s standard training.

Officials say the officers began their program in January and graduated on March 30 from the Illinois State Police Academy.

Below is the list off officers provided by the Springfield Police Department:

  • Dale Davis: Mr. Davis attended Bradley University and received a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and Administration of Criminal Justice. He was pinned by his fiancé, Caitlin
  • Torrence. Demarreo Johnson: He is a graduate of Springfield Southeast High School and received his Associates in Arts from Lincoln Land Community College. Mr. Johnson is married and has a son. He was pinned by his wife,
  • Kassandra Johnson. Alessia Marocco: Ms. Marocco is from Steger, Illinois and attended Bloom Trail High School. She went on to attend University of Illinois-Springfield. She was pinned by a friend, Nancy Biggs.
  • Lamar Moore: Mr. Moore is from Chicago and attended West Chicago High School. He attended Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Criminal Justice. Mr. Moore was pinned by his mother, Michelle Epps.
  • Drew Szabados: He is a graduate of Rochester High School and attended Illinois College. He was pinned by his mother, Leigh Ann Szabados.
  • Derek Wilkerson: He attended Springfield High School and Lincoln Land Community College. Mr. Wilkerson was pinned by his fiancé, Jenni Snow.
  • Lawrence Williams: He is a graduate of Sacred Heart-Griffin High School and a veteran of the United States Army where he served as an E-4/Specialist. Mr. Williams is married and has a daughter. He was pinned by his wife, Arlicia Williams.
