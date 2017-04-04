Decatur home prices on the rise

DECAUTR, Ill. (WAND) – Home prices in Decatur are continuing to rise, according to data released by CoreLogic.

The data shows home prices rose by 3.7 percent in Decatur in the last 12 months. However, this is below the national average.

National home prices increased by 7 percent in February.

CoreLogic is forecasting that home prices are expected to increase year over year by 4.7 percent from February 2017 to February 2018. They also predict that home prices will rise by 0.4 percent on a month over month basis.