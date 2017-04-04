Ameren to donate thousands of dollars to local STEM program

SPRINGFIELD- $15,000 in grant money will be donated to the Brandon OUTREACH program in conjunction with the Springfield Urban League.

Ameren Illinois has provided over $100,000 of support to the SUL over the last 8 years.

Springfield Urban League (SUL) will host an open house Wednesday April 5, at 3:00 p.m. to mark this donation. The event will also provide community members an opportunity to participate in hands on STEM activities and register for summer programs. Refreshments will also be available.

SUL Board of Directors and several children who participate in the Brandon OutREACH program will be on hand to showcase the after-school program that offers students academic remediation, mentoring, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programming, service learning projects, life skills development, and college/career readiness.

The event will be held at Brandon OUTREACH, #9 Brandon Dr. Springfield, Il 62703