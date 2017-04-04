GOP Senators unveil Taxpayer Bargain Plan

Springfield- Add another plan to the growing list of ideas to fix the state's budget problems.

Republican Senators Kyle McCarter and Dan McConchie unveiled their plan Tuesday, calling it the "Taxpayer Bargain". Their plan features 17 separate pieces of legislation, some already introduced and others that will be introduced shortly.

This plan would create a spending cap, while having no tax increases. "Illinois didn't get into this problem overnight and we won't get out of it overnight." said Senator Kyle McCarter, (R)-Lebanon. "There are spending reductions of 10 percent at state agencies. Universities will be asked to reduce spending by 5 percent and retailers will see a reduction in the discount rate for sales tax collections from 1.75 percent to one percent. Funding for elementary and secondary education will be protected as will Medicaid services for the most vulnerable and scheduled pension payments."

The 5 percent spending decrease to higher education would be on top of cuts universities have already been forced to make, making the overall cuts approximately 30 percent from what they are currently getting. Both Senators say they recognize the cuts being made to program funding are not going to be popular but they are necessary to balance the state's budget. "Is this going to be a challenge? Absolutely, it is. But in order to make this state attractive to job creators again we can't have the highest property taxes in the United States. That has to come down and the state has to begin to live within its means." said Senator McCarter.

"For years, taxpayers across the state have been asking us to get our financial mess in order. It is time we start listening to them and start living within our means. Even though making spending cuts will be difficult and painful, it is necessary if we want to move toward a path of prosperity. This budget proposal is the first, that I am aware of, that reins in government spending, and is something we need to approach on a bipartisan basis. Taxpayers are demanding fiscal responsibility and it's about time we give that to them." added Senator Dan McConchie (R)-Hawthorn Woods.

This plan includes changes to the pension system, including moving the system to a hybrid pension plan, while ending lawmaker pensions. Reforms to the Medicaid system including drug screening of recipients and pictures on LINK cards. As well as a permanent property tax freeze on education only, and shifting education funding from property taxes to state government.