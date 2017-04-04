Talks continue over Right to Know Act

Springfield- Negotiations over the Right to Know Act are continuing at the state capitol.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, the creator of the act, was in Springfield Tuesday to meet with the bill sponsor and opponents of the measure. A closed door meeting was held between the two sides as they tried to reach a common ground on the issue. While opponents of the measure showed a willingness to meet to discuss the act, Sheriff Dart was not overly optimistic they would change their stance.

"I'll be honest to you, the temperature of the room, because I have been involved in the legislative process for many years myself, there's a lot of people in there that just want it to be dead. They don't want the bill to go ahead. I've been in a lot of meetings where someone would just have a tweaking here, and tweaking there. It seemed now to be there will be some change, but at least right now it appears that there's some people that are just real resistant to anything. Let's call what it what it is, they will come up with any excuse no matter how attenuated it is, to try and kill it." he said after leaving the meeting.

Opponents of the measure took issue over a Private Right of Action clause in the bill, which they said would open up companies to frivolous lawsuits. In an effort to make the measure more palatable to opponents, an amendment was filed Tuesday, taking that part out of the bill. However, it appeared that amendment may not have been enough to change their minds.

"I think a lot of the people in there today, were very much of the opinion that they just want this bill to die." said Sheriff Dart.

The bill would require online companies to disclose to consumers what data has been shared to third party companies online.

"At the end of they day if the opponents want to stand up and say listen we don't believe the public has a right to their own information, please make that case, because the public will run away from you. No one believes that's the case." said Sheriff Dart. "What we are trying to do is so basic, and if they can't come to the understanding that what we are trying to do is something that inherently should have already been going on. From a law enforcement perspective, we provide criminals with an abundance of rights for their privacy and for the average citizen who breaks no laws whatsoever, we just sweep it all up, and give it to whoever we want, and all for profits, you can't do that."

