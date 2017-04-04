Heavy rain possible Wednesday; Strong storms east

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - SPC has trended severe weather threat farther southeast for tomorrow afternoon. 2-Slight Risk (Yellow) from Paris to Mattoon to Shelbyville southeast. 1-Marginal (Green) from Hoopston to Champaign to Monticello to Decatur to Taylorville southeast.

A strong low pressure system is expected to lift into the Midwest helping to produce a few showers by tonight. Warm air will surge in as the nose of the low level jet sets up across east central Illinois tomorrow afternoon. Storms will fire in the afternoon, mainly east US-51 and quickly slide east into Indiana. CAPE values will be marginal, but there are enough dynamics available for a few discrete super cells at the onset of the event. Focal point for storms is mainly across east central Illinois. The track of the low will be the key to where the higher risk of severe weather will set up. A large temperature gradient from northwest to southeast.

Timing: 1 PM until 5 PM

Main Threats: Damaging Winds and hail with an isolated tornado possible.

Heavy rains will also set up with up to 2" possible, with locally heavier amounts.