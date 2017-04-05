Gritty catcher Fritz leading Okaw Valley to hot start

BETHANY -- Okaw Valley is chasing a third straight regional title, and the Timberwolves (7-1) appear well on their way to contend for a third.



Two-sport star Garrett Fritz brings the same toughness to the catcher position as he does as a scrappy forward for the basketball team, and he's got one of the hottest bats in the area to boot. But head coach Andrew Hagerman is working with a stable of hot bats -- including cousins Tanner Coleman (a junior) and Taylor Coleman (a senior).



Click the video to hear from Fritz on how the Timberwolves' loss in the Sweet 16 of last year's playoffs has propelled them to their hot start in the 2017 season.