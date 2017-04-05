Man sets car on fire at Decatur gas station

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur Police Department officers arrested a man on Wednesday morning after he set a car on fire in a gas station parking lot.

Police say they responded to the Circle K located at 1685 S. Baltimore Avenue for a person who set a vehicle on fire near the gas pumps. A 30-year-old man was found next to the burning car. He was armed with a baseball bat, police say.

The man made many suicidal remarks to police as well as threats to the officers. Officers say the man didn’t attempt to attack anyone.

DPD provided cover for the Decatur Fire Department as they put out the car fire. The man ran on foot from officers, but he was quickly arrested.

Police say the man received minor burns and was taken to the hospital for treatment and for a psychiatric evaluation.

The man was preliminarily charged with arson. The vehicle was totaled and an estimated $20,000 to $50,000 in damage was done to one of the gas pumps.