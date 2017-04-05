90-year-old honored for volunteer work at Fairview Park

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A volunteer for the Decatur Park District was honored on Wednesday for his 16 years of service.

Ralph Monts is 90 years old and volunteers at Fairview Park. His son said that his dad does what most people don’t do. Monts throws trash away, throws away sticks and branches, collect sports equipment and other things people left behind.

Monts also collects clothing found in the park and donates it to the local Salvation Army and other area thrift stores. Most of the sports equipment went to local church programs except for Millikin soccer balls that were left behind. Monts said he’s found tennis balls, baseballs and even two bowling balls.

Along with clothing he’s found rings, many coins and a few folded bills. He once found a wallet with cash inside. He was able to return them to their right full owners with the help of police.

Monts told WAND that he wasn’t expecting to be honored for a simple task like picking up what was left behind.