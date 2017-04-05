Pedestrian struck, killed on busy Danville road

Pedestrian struck, killed on busy Danville roadPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
2 arrested in Funks Grove death
FUNKS GROVE, Ill. (WAND) - The McLean County Sheriff's Office has announced two people are facing murder charges in the death of an East Peoria woman.
-
Motorcycle crash victim name, cause of death released
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators have named the man killed in a Decatur motorcycle crash.
-
2 dead in early-morning crash, coroner releases names
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a crash in rural Rossville Friday morning.
-
2 found dead after overnight house fire
INDIANOLA, Ill. (WAND) – Officials say two people are dead after a home was destroyed on Friday during a fire.
-
Missing boy found
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing on Monday has been found.
-
Lawmakers override Gov. Rauner's veto, budget in place
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois House has voted to override Governor Rauner's veto of three budget package bills, putting into place a state budget in Illinois for the first time in three years.
-
School districts still in trouble despite budget deal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The work for lawmakers is not over yet. Funding for K-12 grade schools are still in trouble.
-
Heroin, cocaine found during traffic stop
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Springfield have arrested a suspect with over 26 grams of heroin.
-
Motorcyclist killed in collision with car
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Decatur, according to the Decatur Police Department.
-
Police: Murder suspect owned house destroyed by fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man wanted in a shooting owned a house that went up in flames.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
2 arrested in Funks Grove death
-
Procession honors fallen trooper
-
Illinois Made, Illinois Proud: Custom CNC Woodworking
-
Police: Murder suspect owned house destroyed by fire
-
-
Lawmakers override Gov. Rauner's veto, budget in place
-
Motorcyclist killed in collision with car
-
2 found dead after overnight house fire
-
I-TEAM: NIU golden parachute angers lawmakers
-
Community band holds July 4 concert
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-