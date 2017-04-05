Pedestrian struck, killed on busy Danville road

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Danville are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Tuesday.

Police say 70-year-old George Bell, Jr. was crossing the street in the 2800 block of Vermillion at 2:40 p.m. A 26-year-old female driver was traveling southbound when Bell was trying to cross the street and struck him, Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason Larry Thomason said.

Bell was taken to the hospital and then flown to an Urbana facility. The victim was pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The driver was not injured.

Thomason said the victim was not in a designated crosswalk. The area of the crash is a heavily traveled street.

The driver has not been cited in the crash.