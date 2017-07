DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Students from Eisenhower High School spend the day giving back to the community.

The students meet at GT Church in Decatur to participate in “Make a Difference Day.” They completed projects, such as cleaning the Decatur Fire Department’s fire trucks at Station 1. Students also spent time helping the elderly at a local nursing home.

On Wednesday night, the students will have a red-carpet dinner catered by the Beach House for all of their hard work.