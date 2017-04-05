Underwood adds big name to Illini staff; Walker retained

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois head coach Brad Underwood's staff officially grew by two on Wednesday.



The biggest news came when the school announced Orlando Antigua will be on the bench for the Illini next season. Antigua earned a national reputation as a talented recruiter when he helped Kentucky land five straight No. 1 national recruiting classes from 2009-14. He also spent a year with John Calipari at Memphis in 2008-09.



Antigua's background also includes a playing career at Pittsburgh from 1991-95 and seven years with the Harlem Globetrotters. He then worked at Pittsburgh, and served as head coach of the Dominican Republic's national team from 2013-15.



The school also made Jamall Walker's retention official on Wednesday. The highly sought after assistant coach agreed to terms with the school over a week ago. Walker drew praise after leading Illinois to a pair of wins in the NIT following head coach John Groce's dismissal, and has developed a reputation as a talented recruiter who specializes in his native St. Louis metro area.



