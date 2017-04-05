Macon County Clerk will not seek re-election

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County Clerk Steve Bean says he will not seek re-election.

"I will serve out my current term, which ends Nov. 30, 2018," said Steve Bean.

Bean says he is making the announcement early to give interested individuals time to decide if they would like to seek the position. He said it is important for the position to be filled by an elected individual, since one of the primary duties of the County Clerk is to act as the election authority of the county.

Bean has served as County Clerk since 1990.

"I want to thank the citizens of Macon County for giving me the opportunity to serve...it is hard for me to comprehend, I have actually served seven terms as Macon County Clerk. One of my proudest accomplishments is getting the new voting system approved last September, which has made elections go smoother for election judges and voters, as well," said Bean.

Bean says he looks forward to the additional challenges that may confront his office in the remaining two years of his term.