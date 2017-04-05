What's next for the Champaign County Nursing Home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Nursing Home has been serving the Champaign county community for over 100 years.

"The problem is that the home hasn't been able to generate enough revenue to fund its own depreciation, says Rick Snider Champaign County Administrator. “So, that includes expenses to replace worn parts of the building or equipment, and bed. Basically, anything that’s used for patient care hasn't been funded for several years."

It's a problem that has been troubling the county for years, a problem that Snider feels can now be fixed.

"I think this was a good move,” says Snider. “The alternative frankly is if we had no ability to raise taxes or no ability to consider a sale the only thing that we could have done was to down size the home, in then we would have had to displace people."

Now that Champaign county voters gave the OK to sell the home, no one will be forced to relocate.

'I can tell you right now that no person is going to be kicked out of the home because of this vote,” added Snider. “We are committed to taking care of patients the best way we know how, and the best the we feel we can get someone in to improve the level of care that we haven't been able to provide thus far."

Snider says the county will aim to sell the facility to a company which welcomes Medicaid patients.

"If you look at across the 742 homes in the state, I believe the average Medicaid census is somewhere in the mid 50 percent range,” says Snider. “Clearly there a lot of people that do provide Medicaid services, and I think we just have to find the right one for Champaign county."

Snider went on to say that a sales transaction will most likely take up to a year. As for employees, he said whoever they sell the nursing home to will most likely keep the employees that are already working there, and possibly add more since the overall goal is to expand the amount of care the nursing home gives,