WAND Conversation: Hartleb helps Illini fans prep for bulk of Big Ten play

CHAMPAIGN -- Six years ago, Illini baseball coach Dan Hartleb and Gordon Voit spoke several times a week while Voit was the student reporter for the Daily Illini. Back together again, they preview the bulk of Big Ten play* by talking makeup, losing 16 players to the MLB Draft within two years, red-hot freshman pitcher Ty Weber and who has a drier sense of humor between Hartleb and Lovie Smith.



The Illini (10-16) are on a four-game win streak after sweeping Indiana State and taking down Mississippi River rival Missouri. Game One of Illinois' series starts Friday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.



(*Illinois already played one Big Ten series two weeks ago against Michigan State, with five non-conference games in between.)