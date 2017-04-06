Stopgap spending plan moving through Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Democrats in the Illinois House are proposing another stopgap spending plan. Democrats are calling for an $800 million temporary budget bill.

HB 109 was approved on Wednesday in the House Appropriations Human Services Committee and now goes to the full house. However, Gov. Bruce Raunner has criticized the proposal.

“Stopgap spending plans do nothing to balance the budget — they don't grow jobs — they don't freeze property taxes — they don’t fix a broken system,” said Raunner on his Facebook page.

The plan would tap two specialized accounts that are set aside for higher education and social service programs. Lawmakers say $817 million would be spent with $258 million to go towards social service agencies and $559 million to pay for community colleges, scholarships for low-income students and daily operations of state universities.

The full house could vote on the plan as early as Thursday. Even if it passes it’s still up in air as the Senate is still hoping for a grand bargain.