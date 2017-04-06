Crime Stoppers needs help breaking up fraud ring

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Crime Stoppers needs help finding two subjects who have been creating fraudulent checks.

The subjects are creating the checks and then cashing them at several locations in Springfield and throughout central Illinois. Crime Stoppers estimates that over $10,000 was lost. They are hoping the public can help them break up this crime ring.

Photos obtained through surveillance show two black females in their mid 30s or 40s. They are around 5 feet 5 inches tall with medium to heavy builds. Both have long black and one wears glasses and has two gold teeth with a gap between them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.