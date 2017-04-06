Urbana police investigating 2 separate armed robberies

Police are looking for a suspect in a Circe K robbery from Feb. 25. (Provided Photo/Urbana Police Department)

Police are looking for a suspect in a Circe K robbery from Feb. 25. (Provided Photo/Urbana Police Department)

Police are looking for a suspect who robbed Lindy Lu's on March 25. (Provided Photo/Urbana Police Department)

Police are looking for a suspect who robbed Lindy Lu's on March 25. (Provided Photo/Urbana Police Department)

Police are looking for a suspect who robbed Lindy Lu's on March 25. (Provided Photo/Urbana Police Department)

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Urbana police are looking for the individuals responsible for two separate armed robberies in the area.

One robbery happened on Feb. 25 around 3 a.m. at the Circle K located at 507 E. University Avenue. Police say a suspect walked in with a handgun and walked behind the counter. He then ordered the employee to get down on the floor so he could bound their hands.

The suspect got away with cash and took off in an unknown direction. Surveillance video captured several images of the suspect.

In the second armed robber, police say a suspect entered Lindy Lu’s at 202 E. University around 11:40 p.m. on March 25 He displayed a handgun and demanded cash from an employee. They got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police also obtained surveillance pictures from the second armed robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.