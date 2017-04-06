Tips help police locate bank robbery suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A bank robbery suspect has been taken into custody by Champaign Police Detectives and the Champaign Police SWAT Team.

Police arrested 50-year-old Eric T. Motton on Wednesday on a search warrant. Motton is accused of robbing the Busey Bank at 2011 W. Springfield Ave.

Police say Motton entered the bank and implied that he had a weapon and demanded cash. He got out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Tips from Crime Stoppers helped detectives track down Motton. He is currently on parole for a previous firearms offense.

Motton was arrested without incident.