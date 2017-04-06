Coroner identifies victim in workplace death

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Officials in Clinton are investigating a fatal accident that happened at the McElroy Metal Manufacturing plant.

They responded to the scene for an industrial accident around 9:45 Thursday morning.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Kerry S. Daniels, Dewitt County Coroner Randy Rice said.

According to the preliminary investigation, a pallet of rooffing sheet metal fell on the man.

The DeWitt County Coroner, Clinton Police Department and OSHA are investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.