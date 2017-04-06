Durbin Critical Of Republican Use Of Nuclear Option

Decatur – Senate Republicans used the so-called nuclear option to change the rules for confirming a U.S. Supreme Court justice. The move broke a Democratic filibuster.

Instead of requiring 60 votes for nominee Neil Gorsuch to be approved as the next justice Republicans changed rules to require only a simple majority of votes.

“No longer do we require sixty votes, the standard that we used for the last four Supreme Court justices, now it’s a simple majority,” U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “I think this is a mistake but they had the votes and we lost.”

Gorsuch is expected to be confirmed on Friday.