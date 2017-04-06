Lifeline Budget passes the House

Springfield- After a more than two hour long heated debate, the Lifeline Budget passed the Illinois House.

This bill drew strong opposition from Republican lawmakers who urged members on the other side of the aisle to stop creating temporary solutions and instead focus on creating a budget.

"It's time for this legislative body to be committed to a full year budget. A full year budget that includes revenue, that includes cuts, that includes some reforms that will grow jobs in the state." said Rep. Robert Pritchard, (R) Sycamore.

"What we need in my estimation is a true crisis. What we have is like a closed tea kettle, in which steam is building up and if there is not some relief in that building up steam, there is going to be an explosion. This is what we have done with this stop gaps we are giving relief valves to this steam that has been building up. It's been done in several areas, and in my estimation its wrong." added Rep. David Harris, (R) Mount Prospect.

Democrats condemned Republicans for not supporting social services and higher education, urging them to break from Governor Rauner and do what is right for the people of the state.

"This is a lifeline. A lifeline is meant to save a life. We are calling on you today to step away from the Governor's agenda. Step away from his proposition that we can't get a budget unless we give him what he decides is the most important things in Illinois." Rep. Carol Ammons, (D) Champaign, fought back.

"By voting no, and not funding these programs, we know that people will suffer. We know the students will not be able to go to school. We know that universities will be closer to closing. I strongly disagree with the theory that building up steam and getting things to be worse is the way we want to go." said Rep. Robin Gabel, (D) Evanston.

This bill would provide over $800 million dollars to higher education and social services. The funds would come from two special state fund accounts meant to help education and human services.

The bulk of the money, $559 million, would go toward funding higher education. MAP grants would receive $287 million, which would help to fund all of fall 2016 semester and half of the spring 2017 semester. Community colleges and universities would receive funding as well, including $50 million for career and technical education. Struggling Eastern Illinois University would receive $5.6 million, and University of Illinois would receive $85.4 million. Lincoln's Challenge Academy in Rantoul would also receive $61,600 from this stopgap budget.

The rest of the money, $258 million, would go toward funding social service programs. A pilot program for Opioid Dependents, would receive $176,600 in funding, while addiction treatments, both Medicaid eligible and special population, would receive a combined total of $14.8 million. Independent living centers would get $1.5 million, while domestic violence shelters would receive $6.5 million. The U of I Sickle Cell Clinic would receive $170,900. Money for breast and cervical cancer screenings and school health centers would also be allocated.

The bill now moves to the Senate. They are back in session April 25th.