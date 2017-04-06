A chilly Friday morning expected



CENTRAL ILLINOIS – Clouds have cleared and a brisk northwesterly flow is helping to pump in cooler air. Air temperatures will dip into the lower to middle 30s, with wind chill values into the middle 20s by Friday morning. Make sure to grab a heavy jacket, gloves, stocking caps and your shades before you head out to work or school.

 

Temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 50s by the afternoon.

