Piatt County Mental Health Center receives $1000 dollars from 3 Degree Guarantee

DECATUR - March has come to an end and this month Piatt County Mental Health Center was the charity selected for Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz's 3 Degree Guarantee. JC and the weather team got 20 out of 23 days correct for an accuracy of 86.7%, meaning Piatt Co. Mental Health Center will receive $1,000 dollars! Since the start of the program WAND and our partner IBEW Local 146 has donated over $30,000 thousand dollars to local charities!

If you would like to nominate your charity you can email JC at jcfultz@wandtv.com or find him on facebook or twitter. A committee will meet once every 6 month to choose the next 6 months recipients. April's charity is Christian County TRIAD.