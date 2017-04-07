Could Mayan Kiir slide into Illini recruiting class?

Mayan Kiir is the No. 153-ranked prospect in the nation according to 247Sports' composite rankings. (photo: Victory Rock Prep)

With Illinois big man recruit Jeremiah Tilmon asking for a release from his National Letter of Intent, Will Wade's departure from VCU and the subsequent release of recruit Mayan Kiir, it begs the question: Could Kiir be headed to Champaign?



The composite No. 153 recruit in the country has an impressive array of skills at 6-foot-9, 220 pounds, he listed Illinois as one of his final three choices initially and he has the double Illinois connection of being coached by Chicagoan Loren Jackson at Victory Rock Prep (Fla.) and Champaign native Edwind McGhee, a former Champaign Central and DePaul star.



But as Jackson says in the interview above, the Kiir-to-Illinois murmurings appear to be off base.



On how Tilmon's upcoming decision affects Kiir's Illini status:

"Nothing to do with our decision."

On which school Kiir is looking at the hardest

Is Illinois still in the mix at this point?

How has John Groce leaving changed the dynamic with Kiir?

Why Kiir is looking at LSU over Illinois -- "That's not the right situation for us right now."

On Jackson's relationship with Brad Underwood, Orlando Antigua, Jamall Walker

- 1:21 "I don't know (Underwood). If you want to recruit our program you need to at least build a relationship with us." Has relationship with Antigua and Walker. Hasn't heard from Underwood.