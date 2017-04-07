Could Mayan Kiir slide into Illini recruiting class?Posted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Man in custody after gun, drugs found in search
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield man is in custody after police say they found him with drugs.
-
2 arrested in Funks Grove death
FUNKS GROVE, Ill. (WAND) - The McLean County Sheriff's Office has announced two people are facing murder charges in the death of an East Peoria woman.
-
Money lost in Illinois Lottery halt
ILLINOIS, (WAND) - The Illinois Lottery officials say the state lost money when they halted sales. Officials say the state lost about $4million by halting sales of Powerball and Mega Millions tickets due to the state budget stalemate. The lottery announced late last month it was shutting down sales because without a state budget the lottery wouldn't be able to make payments to the prize pool. Sales on the lottery resumed Thursday night, after lawmakers voted to override Gov. Bruce ...
-
Missing boy found
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing on Monday has been found.
-
2 dead in early-morning crash, coroner releases names
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a crash in rural Rossville Friday morning.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Motorcyclist killed in collision with car
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Decatur, according to the Decatur Police Department.
-
Police chief dies after cancer battle
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Hoopeston’s police chief died Thursday morning.
-
Charity car show fills downtown Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 19th annual Kool Rides car show made it's way into downtown this weekend.
-
Motorcycle crash victim name, cause of death released
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators have named the man killed in a Decatur motorcycle crash.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
2 arrested in Funks Grove death
-
2 dead in early-morning crash, coroner releases names
-
Evening Forecast
-
The Walker Family: Living Dr. King's Dream
-
Champaign police investigating U of I student's death
-
Police arrest suspect in Springfield bank robbery
-
Decatur woman kidnapped and beaten, police arrest 1
-
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
-
Balloon accident sends man to hospital
-
Paris man faces drug charge after standoff
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-