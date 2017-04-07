Frost to threaten vegetation overnight

Colder temperatures to the east will threaten outdoor vegetation Friday night into Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a “Frost Advisory” for areas along and east of I-57; it will start at 11 PM Friday and continue thru 9 AM Saturday.

Meteorologist Kevin Chierek says lows are expected to drop into the middle 30s in counties where the advisory has been issued. Unprotected, sensitive vegetation that has already been planted this spring could be damaged. If you are unable to bring any vegetation inside overnight, you are encouraged to cover it up using a light sheet to protect from the frost.

Chierek says once we get through the overnight hours, a nice warm up is on the way for the remainder of the weekend. We’ll see lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s both days.

For a complete look at the forecast anytime, visit the WAND Weather Page.