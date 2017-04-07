Frost to threaten vegetation overnight

Frost to threaten vegetation overnightPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Man in custody after gun, drugs found in search
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield man is in custody after police say they found him with drugs.
-
2 arrested in Funks Grove death
FUNKS GROVE, Ill. (WAND) - The McLean County Sheriff's Office has announced two people are facing murder charges in the death of an East Peoria woman.
-
Money lost in Illinois Lottery halt
ILLINOIS, (WAND) - The Illinois Lottery officials say the state lost money when they halted sales. Officials say the state lost about $4million by halting sales of Powerball and Mega Millions tickets due to the state budget stalemate. The lottery announced late last month it was shutting down sales because without a state budget the lottery wouldn't be able to make payments to the prize pool. Sales on the lottery resumed Thursday night, after lawmakers voted to override Gov. Bruce ...
-
Missing boy found
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing on Monday has been found.
-
2 dead in early-morning crash, coroner releases names
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a crash in rural Rossville Friday morning.
-
Motorcycle crash victim name, cause of death released
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators have named the man killed in a Decatur motorcycle crash.
-
Charity car show fills downtown Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 19th annual Kool Rides car show made it's way into downtown this weekend.
-
OAKWOOD -- Cameron Lee's NFL dreams got a major boost late last month when the Cincinnati Bengals came calling.
The former Illinois State walk-on turned starter is now just weeks away from his first NFL training camp.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Urbana lieutenant laid to rest
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana police officer was laid to rest Saturday in Champaign. Dozens of local law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMS personal paid their respects at St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church in Champaign. The department says Lt. Harley Rutledge was on a trip in Pennsylvania when a Sunday accident claimed his life. Police say Lt. Rutledge was on a houseboat while it was raining outside, and that he slipped and fell into the water between th...
-
Most Popular Videos
-
2 arrested in Funks Grove death
-
2 dead in early-morning crash, coroner releases names
-
-
Police: Murder suspect owned house destroyed by fire
-
Decatur police seeking 3 in Sunday shooting, victim identified
-
Evening Forecast
-
Oasis Day Center Director says, "Do not give money to Decatur Panhandlers"
-
Decatur police seeking 3 in Sunday shooting, victim identified
-
2 found dead after overnight house fire
National Spirit Ride tour making stop in Central Illinois
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-