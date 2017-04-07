Arrest made in Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a 31-year-old who was wanted for an April shooting.

Christopher Dawson was arrested on Thursday around 8:30 p.m. Police say Dawson is accused of shooting a woman in the face on Wednesday in the 900 block of Fowler Street in Danville. The woman called 911 to tell police someone she knew shot her.

Police say the woman is expected to survive.

Dawson was taken into custody in Champaign. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.