Former U of I student sentenced to 10 years for death of newborn son

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A former University of Illinois student will spend the next 10 year in prison for the death of her newborn son.

Court records show that 21-year-old Lindsay Johnson was sentenced to 10 years for pleading guilty to endangering the life of a child. Johnson excepted plea deal which took a first-degree murder charge off the table.

State's Attorney Julia Rietz told WAND’s news partners at the New Gazette that justice was served by Johnson's guilty plea to a charge less than murder for a prison sentence.

"We believe the child endangerment charge accurately reflects the facts in this tragic case," said Rietz.

The case stems from a March 13 2016 incident when University of Illinois police were called to Bousfield Hall to check on a Johnson, who had been in the bathroom for several hours. Officers say they spoke with Johnson, who said she was ill but did not need assistance. Authorities say officers were called to the dorm once again after a witness reported hearing what sounded like a baby crying.

University police say officers found blood in the bathroom, and that Johnson had allegedly left the building before officers arrived. Johnson was found on campus later that afternoon, and officers brought her to the University of Illinois Police Department, where police say Johnson told them she had given birth to a baby.

Johnson allegedly told officers that she had tried to quiet the baby by covering his mouth, and that she allegedly hid the baby's body under her bed when officers initially checked on her welfare.

With good time Johnson could be eligible for parole in five years.