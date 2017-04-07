Driver who hit produce stand facing DUI charges

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur police arrested a man after he slammed into a produce stand on Monday afternoon.

Joshua Debolt, 27, was arrested on preliminary charges aggravated DUI following the crash.

The crash happened on Monday just before 3 p.m. When a man was slammed through a produce stand on Pershing Road in the French Quarter West. Todd Martin, the owner of the stand, told WAND the man was heading westbound when he crossed traffic and slammed through the shed.

Martin helped police by using his car to block the driver from fleeing the scene. When police arrived, they noted that Debolt was sweaty, his eyes were glassy and he had slurred speech.

A DUI test showed that Debolt had cannabis in his system at the time of the crash. Police also found an e-cigarette that had an odor of cannabis.

The victim sustained severe road rash and injury to his leg, but he was expected to be OK.