New bill aimed at lowering ATM fees

Springfield- It's becoming increasingly expensive to use an ATM. A new bill is trying to change that.

"ATM fees have been going up for the past 10 years. The average out of network ATM fee is close to $5 right now, and if you have to pay another fee from your bank on the other end for using an out of network ATM, you can reach fees as high as $7-$10 dollars just for withdrawing from your bank." said Rep. Arthur Turner, D-Chicago, the chief sponsor of the bill.

The bill would put a restriction on the fees charged at ATM's, limiting the charge to $1 per transaction. It would also cap fees from banks to just $1 as well. "In concept, what we are trying to do is just limit ATM fees and keep them from skyrocketing." said Rep. Turner.

Financial institutions and retailers are opposed to the measure. The Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association and Illinois Association of Convenience Stores say they are strongly opposed to the measure as owners and operators of ATM's.

"We provide our customers with a service, it is a service that they want and need, and we provide this. We have to make a profit on it." said Bill Fleischli, Executive Vice President. "We have to buy the machine, we have to pay a service to maintain the equipment, and equipment breaks a lot. You have to pay service to process it through. Things break and have to be repaired. It's the company's money in the machine."

Fleischli doesn't think that ATM fees should be regulated by state law. "Why should the government tell us what to charge for things that we own? We can't do that anybody else, you don't want to to do that. The market will take care it, leave us alone."

Representative Turner has said he is willing to work with opponents. "There's some concerns from the Bankers Association and some community bankers and we are going to work with those bankers to address those concerns and maybe have an amendment for the bill." he said.

The Illinois Bankers Association is currently opposed to the measure in the current form, but are willing to work with Rep. Turner to find a common ground.

"We look forward to working with the bill’s sponsor to reconcile our differences on the legislation. However, we currently oppose HB 1274 because the bill's limit on ATM fees would reduce consumer choice; it would force financial institutions and non-bank ATM owners to eliminate many of their terminals. We all appreciate how widely available and convenient ATMs are wherever we go, and we have choices on whether and which ones we use."

While Fleischli is willing to work with Representative Turner as well, he is not sure that they will be able to reach a common ground.

It is a popular measure among lawmakers, garnering over 20 co-sponsors.

ATM fees are big money for banks. According to Bank Call Reports; JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo earned more than $1.1 billion in 2016 from ATM fees.