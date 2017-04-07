New face of DPS 61

DECATUR- Friday it was an opportunity for WAND to meet and greet one on one with the new leader of Decatur schools.

Dr. Paul Fregeau will begin his job as Superintendent July 1st. However, he is committed to making his mark on the community by being involved and showing up to events that matter.

He said, "I think we have the best opportunity to give kids an experience in what the world is like that we live in, we need to leverage our diversity."

Fregeau also has ideas for the school system, he wants to implement strategic planning, an initiative he found success in at his last school.

He added, "we've expanded partnerships with outside entities to provide mental health services for kids on site in their building we've developed a gifted center. we developed two year round elementary schools, those are the types of things that's not normal business. and that's what my, when i talk about strategic planning thats what i am talking about."