SPRING BALL: Inside look at Eastern Illinois practice

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR OUR REPORT FROM EASTERN ILLINOIS SPRING BALL.

CHARLESTON -- A little over a month removed from knee surgery, Eastern Illinois head coach Kim Dameron looks like he's in mid-season form.

"It's still a little bit stiff right now," Dameron said. "My right knee, had the joint replaced. About 40 years after a surgery it wore down pretty good. It's coming along. Every day you have to spend your time grinding in rehab and all that stuff, luckily I have a good facility here to do it in."

Dameron and company are in the midst of their spring practice session, which wraps up April 22nd with the spring game.

For several big storylines, including how the team is adjusting to a new defensive coordinator, click the video above!