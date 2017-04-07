Frost Advisory Friday night into Saturday Morning

Posted:

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - A clear sky, dry air and light wind will lead to a chilly Friday night and Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to dip into the middle 30s across east central Illinois. Patchy frost is possible, so if you have any plants outdoors either bring them in or cover them up. The chilly air will be short lived as temperatures warm into the 70s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. 

