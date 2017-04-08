Monticello police investigating fraudulent charges

MONTICELLO - The Monticello Police Department is investigating multiple reports of fraudulent transactions at a local restaurant.

Monticello police say the alleged fraudulent transactions are reported to be happening at the city's Hardee's restaurant. Detectives say individuals who are affected by these alleged transactions may see a charge on their bank statement from Hardee's, even if you have not recently visited the restaurant.

Officers say the Monticello Police Department has been in contact with Hardee's officials, and members of the public who believe they have been the victim of this alleged fraudulent activity are encouraged to contact police at (217) 762-7727.

These reports are still under investigation by the Monticello Police Department and Hardee's Food Systems, Inc.